Osborn caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Osborn's underwhelming performance against the Lions proved to be another example of the receiver's inconsistency in the 2023 campaign. Not including his rookie season in which he didn't play a single offensive snap, the veteran wideout recorded career lows in receptions (48), yards (540) and touchdowns (three) in 2023. Osborn is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it's possible he may find himself in a new locale when the 2024 if the Vikings feel they can find an upgrade for the No. 3 receiver spot.