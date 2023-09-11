Osborn had three receptions for 31 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He started at wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson in a two-WR set.

Osborn played more snaps (58 to 36) than Jordan Addison, but Addison had the bigger game with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Osborn could have had a more productive game but a pass thrown at him at the goaline was slightly underthrown and ripped away from him for an interception. Still, it shows that Addison, Minnesota's 2023 first-round draft pick, hasn't totally overtaken Osborn in the offense - yet.