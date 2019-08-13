Vikings' Kaare Vedvik: All-purpose kicker gig on tap?
Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Vedvik could handle both punts and kicks "if he's good enough," Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer also noted the difficulty of having both a rookie return man and a rookie long snapper, referring to seventh-round pick Austin Cutting. The Vikings traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Vedvik, indicating a real interest in the Marshall product's potential. It's possible that a strong preseason showing from Vedvik could threaten both kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile's grips on their starting roles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...