Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Vedvik could handle both punts and kicks "if he's good enough," Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer also noted the difficulty of having both a rookie return man and a rookie long snapper, referring to seventh-round pick Austin Cutting. The Vikings traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Vedvik, indicating a real interest in the Marshall product's potential. It's possible that a strong preseason showing from Vedvik could threaten both kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile's grips on their starting roles.