Vikings' Kaare Vedvik: Traded to Minnesota
Vedvik was traded to the Vikings via the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Vedvik had been a hot trade commodity around the league in recent days after nailing a 55-yard field goal during Thursday's preseason opener, and ended up with the Vikings. It will be interesting to see where the team wants to slot the Marshall product, considering he can handle both punting and kicking duties. It's not often that a team trades for a specialist, showing the confidence the team has in Vedvik. Both kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile should feel a bit nervous in the wake of Vedvik's acquisition.
