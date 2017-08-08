Forbath is listed as the starting kicker ahead of Marshall Koehn in the team's first official depth chart of the preseason, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Forbath made all 15 field-goal attempts after joining the Vikings in the middle of last season. However, he faces real competition for the starting kicking job this preseason from Koehn.

