Vikings' Kai Forbath: Close battle for kicker job
Forbath and rookie Daniel Carlson were "neck and neck" all spring in the competition for the starting placekicker job and the competition may last through the first couple of preseason games or longer, special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.
Forbath re-signed with Minnesota this offseason but the Vikings later took Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. We'd think Carlson would be the favorite for the job since the Vikings spent a draft pick on him, but the competition will be one to watch this preseason.
