Vikings' Kai Forbath: Converts all six kicks Sunday
Forbath converted his only field goal attempt from 53 yards and made all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's win at Washington.
Forbath has made all five attempts from 50 yards or more this season and all five from 40 yards or more. He had made just 12-of-16 extra-point attempts before Sunday, so it was a positive sign he made all five. His 53-yard field goal came in the fourth quarter and essentially clinched the game for Minnesota.
More News
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes four field goals Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes six field goals Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes all five kicks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes game-winning field goal•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses first field goal with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Doesn't miss kick Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...