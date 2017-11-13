Forbath converted his only field goal attempt from 53 yards and made all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's win at Washington.

Forbath has made all five attempts from 50 yards or more this season and all five from 40 yards or more. He had made just 12-of-16 extra-point attempts before Sunday, so it was a positive sign he made all five. His 53-yard field goal came in the fourth quarter and essentially clinched the game for Minnesota.