Vikings' Kai Forbath: Converts career-high 32 field goals in 2017
Forbath converted 32 of 38 field-goal attempts and 34 of 39 PATs over 16 games in 2017.
Though he finished top-10 in the league in terms of converted field goals, Forbath's 84.2 percent accuracy was just 18th-best leaguewide while his five missed PATs was tied for the most among all kickers. However, Forbath was among the better legs on kickoffs considering he finished as Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest-graded player in that category. He'll now be an unrestricted at the end of the league year, but the Vikings have made no indication they intend to re-sign the seven-year veteran.
