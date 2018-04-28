Vikings' Kai Forbath: Could be on the way out
Forbath's tenure in Minnesota appears to be in jeopardy following the Vikings' selection of kicker Daniel Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chris Tomasson of TwinCities.com reports.
Forbath re-signed with Minnesota this offseason but the renewing of vows between the two could be short-lived. Newly-acquired kicker Daniel Carlson is believed to be one best kickers in this year's draft class. Forbath's time in Minnesota could be up, but he'll likely still be kicking for someone else next season.
