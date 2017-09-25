Vikings' Kai Forbath: Doesn't miss kick Sunday
Forbath made both field-goal attempts (from 20 and 37 yards) and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Forbath has made all 23 field-goal attempts in his Minnesota career, but had made just 13 of 18 extra-point attempts before Sunday. Converting all four extra-point attempts should help his job security.
More News
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses another extra-point attempt•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes all three field-goal attempts Monday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Wins Minnesota kicking job•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes case for kicking job•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Kicker job battle remains close•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Ahead in kicker battle•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...