Play

Forbath made both field-goal attempts (from 20 and 37 yards) and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Forbath has made all 23 field-goal attempts in his Minnesota career, but had made just 13 of 18 extra-point attempts before Sunday. Converting all four extra-point attempts should help his job security.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories