Forbath converted one of his two field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-23 win over the Lions.

Forbath saw a 53-yard attempt blocked during the first half, but ended the game by making a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter. Through 11 games, his 95 points rank seventh league-wide.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop