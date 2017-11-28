Vikings' Kai Forbath: Has kick blocked
Forbath converted one of his two field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-23 win over the Lions.
Forbath saw a 53-yard attempt blocked during the first half, but ended the game by making a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter. Through 11 games, his 95 points rank seventh league-wide.
