Vikings' Kai Forbath: Just two points
Forbath did not attempt a field goal but made both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.
Forbath's mere two points marked his lowest output since Week 4. While he faces another tough matchup this weekend against the Panthers, Forbath's season average of over eight points provides optimism for improvement.
