Vikings' Kai Forbath: Kicker job battle remains close
The competition between Marshall Koehn and Forbath for Minnesota's kicking job remains close, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Forbath converted his only field-goal attempt in Minnesota's first preseason game, from 36 yards. Forbath made all 15 of his field-goal attempts after joining the Vikings in the middle of last season following the release of Blair Walsh. However, Koehn is seen having a stronger leg. Although the competition is close, it would still seem unlikely the Vikings would give the job to a kicker who hasn't played in a regular season NFL game over a kicker who had success for them last season.
