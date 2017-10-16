Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes all five kicks in Sunday's win
Forbath made all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
After some struggles with extra points and short field goals early in the season, Forbath has had two strong weeks by going 5-for-5 in field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 in extra-point attempts the past two games.
