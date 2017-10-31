Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes four field goals Sunday
Forbath converted all four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.
Forbath went 1-for-2 on extra points, as one was blocked in the second quarter. The 30-year-old has missed four extra-point attempts this season, but has already converted 21-of-22 field goals attempts, and has gone 15-for-15 over the last four games. The Vikings have a Week 9 bye, and will start their second half of the season against the Redskins in Week 10.
More News
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes six field goals Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes all five kicks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes game-winning field goal•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses first field goal with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Doesn't miss kick Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses another extra-point attempt•
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...