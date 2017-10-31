Forbath converted all four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.

Forbath went 1-for-2 on extra points, as one was blocked in the second quarter. The 30-year-old has missed four extra-point attempts this season, but has already converted 21-of-22 field goals attempts, and has gone 15-for-15 over the last four games. The Vikings have a Week 9 bye, and will start their second half of the season against the Redskins in Week 10.