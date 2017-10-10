Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes game-winning field goal
Forbath made both field goal attempts in Monday's win over Chicago, including a game-winning 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. He also converted both extra-point attempts.
Given Forbath's struggles with extra points and short field goals (just 18 of 23 extra-point attempts before Monday), it was a strong game for his job security.
More News
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses first field goal with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Doesn't miss kick Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses another extra-point attempt•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes all three field-goal attempts Monday•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Wins Minnesota kicking job•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Makes case for kicking job•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...