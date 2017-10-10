Play

Forbath made both field goal attempts in Monday's win over Chicago, including a game-winning 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. He also converted both extra-point attempts.

Given Forbath's struggles with extra points and short field goals (just 18 of 23 extra-point attempts before Monday), it was a strong game for his job security.

