Forbath made all six field-goal attempts in Sunday's win over Baltimore. However, he missed his only extra-point attempt.

Forbath converted two field goals of more than 50 yards and two of more than 40 yards. Extra points continue to be a problem, however, as he's made just 11-of-14 this season after also making 11-of-14 last season.

