Forbath was 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts (30, 22 and 27 yards), missing from 54 yards, in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina. He also made his only extra-point attempt.

Forbath has made just four of his last nine field-goal attempts, but two of the misses were over 50 yards. He's been shaky at times this season, but his job security doesn't appear at risk.