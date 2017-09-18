Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses another extra-point attempt
Forbath made his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh, but missed his only extra-point attempt. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he's concerned about the extra-point misses, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Forbath has made all 19 field-goal attempts in his Minnesota career, but is just 13 of 18 on extra-point attempts, including two misses this season. It doesn't sound like his job is in jeopardy, but continued extra-point misses could change that equation.
