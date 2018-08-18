Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses field goal versus Jaguars
Forbath went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts during Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to the Jaguars.
Forbath connected on a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter, but he watched in agony as an attempt from 41 yards out clanked off the upright in the second stanza. He is in the midst of a position battle with rookie Daniel Carlson this preseason and Saturday's miscue could give the latter first crack at field goal opportunities next week against the Seahawks.
