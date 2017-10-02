Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses first field goal with Vikings
Forbath missed his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards but made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Forbath had made 23 consecutive field goals for the Vikings after signing with the team in the middle of last season. He's made just 18 of 23 extra-point attempts, however, so he may not have enough job security if Sunday's miss becomes the start of a slump.
