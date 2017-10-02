Play

Forbath missed his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards but made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Forbath had made 23 consecutive field goals for the Vikings after signing with the team in the middle of last season. He's made just 18 of 23 extra-point attempts, however, so he may not have enough job security if Sunday's miss becomes the start of a slump.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories