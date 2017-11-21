Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses two field goals
Forbath converted just one of three field-goal attempts, but made all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Forbath entered Sunday's contest having made 22 of 23 field goals on the season, so his two misses were rather uncharacteristic. As it stands, his 89 points see him tied for sixth league-wide.
