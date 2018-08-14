Forbath was limited to kickoffs in Minnesota's first preseason game while rookie Daniel Carlson was 4-for-4 in field goal and point-after attempts (including a 57-yard field goal). However, head coach Mike Zimmer said the competition remains open. "We want to make sure we're doing the right thing as opposed to a hasty decision," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The two kickers will likely reverse roles in the second preseason game with Forbath getting chances to kick field goals. Forbath re-signed with Minnesota this offseason but the Vikings later took Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. We'd think Carlson would be the favorite for the job since the Vikings spent a draft pick on him, but the competition remains open.