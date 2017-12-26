Vikings' Kai Forbath: Reaches double figures
Forbath made all three of his field-goal attempts (49, 20 and 27 yards) as well as his lone extra point in Saturday's 16-0 win over the Packers.
Forbath's performance moved him into a tie for eighth in scoring with one game remaining.
