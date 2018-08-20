Forbath was released by the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Forbath missed a 41-yard field goal in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, after watching rookie fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson nail a 57-yarder the previous week. This was the probable outcome all along, despite Forbath's competent work as the Vikings' kicker last season. The 30-year-old should be near the top of the list for any team that ends up scrambling for a kicker.