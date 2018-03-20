Vikings' Kai Forbath: Staying in Minnesota
The Vikings re-signed Forbath on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Forbath joined the Vikings in the aftermath of the Blair Walsh fiasco in 2016 and hasn't looked back, despite a challenge from Marshall Koehn in training camp last year. During 23 regular-season games with the team, Forbath has notched double-digit points nine times, powered by making 45 of 53 extra-point attempts and 47 of 53 field-goal tries. Assuming he upholds that standard in 2018, he should rank among the top 10 kickers backing up a Kirk Cousins-led offense.
