Vikings' Kamryn Pettway: Signs with Minnesota

Pettway signed a deal with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent from Auburn, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pettway played in just five games for Auburn last season because of injuries and a one-game suspension to start the year, rushing 76 times for 305 yards and six touchdowns. That said, he did have a much more productive season in 2016 as a sophomore, when he rushed 209 times for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns across nine games. He'll try to win a role as a reserve running back or on special teams.