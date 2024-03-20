Grugier-Hill signed a contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Grugier-Hill played for the Panthers last season, recording 56 combined tackles, with a sack and interception on 392 defensive snaps in 17 games. He'll likely be a depth option for Minnesota's linebacker corps in 2024.
More News
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Makes five starts•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Tending to groin injury•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Will suit up•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Set for expanded role•