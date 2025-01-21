Grugier-Hill made 18 tackles (11 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions across 17 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2024.
Grugier-Hill contributed as a reserve linebacker throughout the entire 2024 campaign with the Vikings, though in the team's final four games (including a wild-card round playoff loss to the Rams), he was limited to work on special teams. The 30-year-old veteran will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
