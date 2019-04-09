Schult signed a contract with the Vikings on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schult was dominate in the AAF with the Salt Lake City Stallions, recording seven sacks during the stint. He'll now look to lock down a reserve role on the Vikings' defensive front.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...