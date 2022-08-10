Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks behind starter Kirk Cousins in Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason released Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mond and Mannion are in a battle for the backup quarterback role and their play in preseason will likely go a long way toward determining the winner. After struggling with COVID-19 during training camp his rookie year and not impressing in the preseason, Mond fell into ex-head coach Mike Zimmer's doghouse and was often a healthy inactive. Despite the poor start to his career, Mond could still beat out Mannion for the No. 2 role on the back up his draft pedigree and physical tools.