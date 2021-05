The Vikings selected Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Mond is no immediate threat to Kirk Cousins, but if the latter eventually departs, they'll at least have Mond as an interesting developmental prospect. Although his tape and production are uneven at times, Mond (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) is toolsy in terms of arm talent and athleticism (4.62-second 40-yard dash), so he offers real dual-threat potential after serving as a four-year starter at Texas A&M.