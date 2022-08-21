Mond started Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers and was 10-for-20 passing for 82 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Round 2 of the backup quarterback battle went to Sean Mannion after Mond outplayed him in the first preseason game. Mannion was 10-for-15 passing for 65 yards in the second half, so he wasn't too much better. The battle for the backup role will likely be decided late in training camp.