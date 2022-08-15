Mond was 9-of-14 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's preseason loss at Las Vegas. He also had three carries for seven yards.

Round 1 of the battle for the backup quarterback job went to Mond, who outplayed Sean Mannion (8-of-12 passing for 79 yards and no touchdowns). However, Mannion played in the first half and Mond played against lesser competition in the second half. The battle for the backup role will likely continue through the preseason. Mond improved significantly from last year when he looked lost at times during the preseason.