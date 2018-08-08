Wright is at risk of being a regular healthy scratch for the Vikings during the upcoming season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs embedded as the top two wide receivers and third-year man Laquon Treadwell turning heads at training camp, Wright has been relegated to work with the second-team offense, which was also the case during the Vikings' offseason program. Wright was subsequently listed with the second teamers on the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart of the season. During media availability Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer relayed that the wideouts battling for the fourth through sixth spots on the depth chart must put in time on special teams. If a player is unable to do so, Zimmer said that wideout "probably won't be dressed on game day." Wright only has four special-teams snaps to his name across six pro campaigns, so a spot on inactive lists could characterize his first year in Minnesota.