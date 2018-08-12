Vikings' Kendall Wright: Just one reception Saturday
Wright had just one reception for nine yards in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.
Wright got playing time with the second-team offense and didn't show much despite playing 28 snaps. He entered training camp as the favorite for the third receiver role, but a recent report said he's at risk of being a healthy scratch on game days due to his lack of special teams play. However, the third receiver role looks wide open at this point since neither Wright nor Laquon Treadwell showed much in Saturday's preseason game.
