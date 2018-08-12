Wright had just one reception for nine yards in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.

Wright got playing time with the second-team offense and didn't show much despite playing 28 snaps. He entered training camp as the favorite for the third receiver role, but a recent report said he's at risk of being a healthy scratch on game days due to his lack of special teams play. However, the third receiver role looks wide open at this point since neither Wright nor Laquon Treadwell showed much in Saturday's preseason game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...