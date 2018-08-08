Wright is at risk of being a regular healthy scratch during the upcoming season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs embedded as the top two wide receivers and Laquon Treadwell turning heads at training camp, Wright has been relegated to work with the second-team offense, as he did during the offseason program. Wright was subsequently listed with the second-teamers on the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart. During media availability Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer relayed that the wideouts battling for positions four, five and six must put in time on special teams. If a player is unable to do so, Zimmer said he "probably won't be dressed on game day." Wright only has four special-teams snaps to his name across six pro campaigns, so a spot on inactive lists could characterize his first year in Minnesota.