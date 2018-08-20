Vikings' Kendall Wright: Roster spot could be in jeopardy
Wright did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. It's possible the Vikings could cut Wright, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.
Wright had just one reception for nine yards in the first preseason game and there's been little buzz about his role in training camp. He would appear to have a shot to win the No. 3 receiver role given his success in the slot last season (80.4 percent catch rate), but there's been little positive news about his job battle so far.
More News
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Just one reception Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Could be healthy inactive often in 2018•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Works with second-team offense•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Signing with Minnesota•
-
Kendall Wright: Meets with Vikings•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches five passes in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...