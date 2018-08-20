Wright did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. It's possible the Vikings could cut Wright, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Wright had just one reception for nine yards in the first preseason game and there's been little buzz about his role in training camp. He would appear to have a shot to win the No. 3 receiver role given his success in the slot last season (80.4 percent catch rate), but there's been little positive news about his job battle so far.