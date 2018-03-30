Vikings' Kendall Wright: Signing with Minnesota
Wright signed with the Vikings on Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Wright hasn't quite lived up to his status as the 20th overall selection from the 2012 draft, but he's at least proven to be an effective slot man in three-wide formations. The Vikings probably don't need him to be anything more, as they already boast one of the league's top wideout duos in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. This signing suggests the team doesn't have much faith in 2016 first-round selection Laquon Treadwell, who caught 20 passes for 200 yards in 16 games last season. Of course, the No. 3 receiver role likely will lead to no more than 4-5 targets per game, considering the Vikings also need to feed TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and RBs Dalvin Cook (knee) and Latavius Murray. Per Cronin, Wright led all qualified receivers last season with an 80.4 percent catch rate on targets while playing from the slot.
More News
-
Kendall Wright: Meets with Vikings•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches five passes in Week 17•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with six targets•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted 13 times in Saturday loss•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Will play Saturday•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...