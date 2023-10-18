Nwangwu was activated from injured reserve and added to Minnesota's 53-man roster Wednesday.
Nwangwu has regained health and is poised to make his season debut Monday against the 49ers. He's an option in the return game and could also factor in at running back on passing downs, joining a backfield consisting of Alexander Mattison, Cam Akers and Ty Chandler.
