Nwangwu (illness) was not listed on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.

Nwangwu was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Packers with an illness, but seems to be on track to return in Week 9 against the Falcons. Nwangwu made his 2023 debut in Week 7 against the 49ers after missing the first six games with a back injury. He contributes to the Vikings more as a kick returner than out of the backfield, despite the struggles of Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison in the running game.