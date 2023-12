Nwangwu (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Nwangwu logged a full practice session Thursday after being limited Wednesday. His lack of an injury designation indicates that he was able to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocols. He'll provide backfield depth behind Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler while operating as the Vikings' main kick returner.