Nwangwu is considered day-to-day with a soft-tissue injury in his leg, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Nwangwu didn't practice Tuesday but seemingly is expected back in the not-too-distant future. His value on special teams should ensure the 2021 fourth-round pick of a roster spot, but earning work on offense will be a challenge in a backfield that also has Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and rookie fifth-round pick Ty Chandler. Nwangwu's absence from practice should leave more reps for Chandler, in particular.