Nwangwu (back) was designated to return to practice Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Wednesday's move opens a 21-day window for Minnesota to activate Nwangwu from injured reserve. After missing the first five games of the season, Nwangwu could be back as soon as Sunday against Chicago. Once he's activated, Nwangwu will likely contribute as a return man and could also play running back snaps in passing situations.