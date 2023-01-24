Nwangwu tallied nine rushes for 14 yards to go along with two receptions (on two targets) for 21 yards over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. He also returned 35 kickoffs for a career-high 920 yards and a touchdown.

Nwangwu logged the third kickoff-return touchdown of his career while continuing to almost exclusively play in this phase. The second-year running back actually logged fewer offensive snaps (18) than he did during his rookie season (27), when he played just 11 games. Instead, top running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison once again carried Minnesota's rushing game. With the team currently $24.5 million over the projected 2023 salary cap, it's unclear how the Vikings will handle the futures of Cook and Mattison, the latter of whom is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The potential departure of either of these two backs could open up more opportunities for Nwangwu in 2023.