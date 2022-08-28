Nwangwu rushed four times for 14 yards and fumbled once but recovered during the Vikings' 23-13 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The 2021 fourth-round pick was the first running back in the game with both Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison sitting out, but Nwangwu only had limited success. The Iowa State product logged only 13 carries as a rookie and instead made his biggest contributions on special teams, and he figures to be in for a similar role in 2022 as long as Cook and Mattison remain healthy.