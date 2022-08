Nwangwu gained four yards on two carries and also recorded two receptions for eight yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers.

Nwangwu worked behind Alexander Mattison while Dalvin Cook (rest) sat out. He saw carries on only two offensive possessions, however, and didn't have any meaningful production. Nwangwu figures to do the majority of his production as Minnesota's kick returner this season, assuming the backfield remains relatively healthy.