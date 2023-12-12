Nwangwu had two carries for three yards in Sunday's win at Las Vegas. He also had one kickoff return for 31 yards.
Nwangwu played three snaps on offense as he got time as the backup running back with Alexander Mattison suffering a sprained ankle. Nwangwu could get increased playing time this week as the backup to Ty Chandler if Mattison is out.
