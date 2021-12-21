Nwangwu had three carries for 33 yards during Monday's divisional win over the Bears.

Nwangwu operated as the No. 2 option behind Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he showcased some explosiveness despite only logging three touches. He also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards. The rookie fourth-round pick isn't a likely candidate to return fantasy value as long Cook remains healthy, especially when Mattison returns to the lineup, but he's worth keeping an eye on in dynasty formats.