Nwangwu "appears to be [the No. 2 running back] behind Alexander Mattision," Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, based on his early observations at training camp.

While it's too early in camp to get a concrete read on the Vikings' running back pecking order, Minnesota at least appears set to hold an open competition for the top backup spot behind Mattison, now that Dalvin Cook is no longer in the mix. With that in mind, Nwangwu -- a 2021 fourth-round pick -- will jostle for slotting with 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler and 2023 seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride. Further context will be revealed once the team's unofficial depth chart is posted, but based on Mizutani's report, Nwangwu is player to monitor in the coming weeks.